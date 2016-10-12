Samsung sends fire-proof boxes for Galaxy Note 7 returns

Samsung Electronics says it is sending fire-resistant packages to its customers in the U.S. as a precaution against possible fires or explosions from Galaxy Note 7s they return to retailers.
Samsung said Wednesday that it is offering prepaid shipping boxes as an option for U.S. owners of the phones, which are prone to overheat and catch fire. The company has recalled all the phones and said Tuesday it was discontinuing the devices.
Samsung said packaging meets U.S. regulations required for shipping lithium-ion batteries or devices containing them.
A video on YouTube dated Tuesday shows a man it says is at the XDA Developers office in the U.S., unpacking a kit containing a static shield bag, thermally insulated box, gloves and instructions for ground shipping only.
Comments