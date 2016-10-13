Federal agency wants more information on proposed rail line

The federal Surface Transportation Board wants more information about a proposal for a 278-mile rail line from Indiana to Wisconsin aimed at relieving Chicago-area freight congestion.
The Times of Northwest Indiana reports (http://bit.ly/2d8dQQt ) the agency wants to know how many trains would run on the proposed Great Lakes Basin Railroad. It also wants more details on its planned connection to the South Shore Freight Railroad.
In letters dated Sept. 9 and Oct. 11, the board's Office of Environmental Analysis detailed eight additional topics on which it wants more information than was provided in the railroad's plans, including the average speed at which trains would travel and the average length of trains. The information is needed for a draft environmental impact statement.
