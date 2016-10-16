Business

October 16, 2016 9:35 AM

Bargain Hunt opens in Nicholasville

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

▪ Discount retail chain Bargain Hunt has opened a third Central Kentucky location, this one is located at 1021 North Main Street, Nicholasville. The two other Lexington-area Bargain Hunt stores are located at 3101 Clays Mill Road in Lexington and 830 Eastern Bypass in Richmond.

The Nicholasville store offers an assortment of brand name apparel, bed and bath accessories, electronics, home furnishings, furniture, kitchen appliances, toys, baby supplies and more. For more information, go to Bargainhunt.com.

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos