Personnel File: Promotions and new hires in Central Kentucky for the week of Oct. 17

Education
University of Kentucky: Mick Peterson has been named director of UK’s Ag Equine Programs, the multidisciplinary program that serves as a gateway to all equine activities in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, and Dickson Professor of Equine Science and Management. He will begin his duties in January.
Engineering
GRW: Brad Montgomery has been named president of the engineering, architecture, and geospatial consulting firm. Ron Gilkerson stepped down as GRW’s president Oct. 1, but remains with the company as chairman of the board of directors.
Finance
Auditor of Public Accounts’ Office of Financial Audits: Jessica Rowland joined the auditor’s office Oct. 1.
Dupree Financial Group: Kristy Maggard has been named director of marketing.
Health care
Baptist Health Lexington: Dr. Tre Courtney has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology.
KentuckyOne Health: Dr. Sarah O’Leary has joined KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates, located at 211 Fountain Court. Dr. Andrea Lyons has joined KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates, located at 1099 Duval Street.
Law
Dinsmore & Shohl: Jeffrey A. Kaplan Jr. has joined the firm’s Lexington office and will practice out of the Labor and Employment Department. Travers B. Manley has joined the firm’s Lexington office and will practice out of the Litigation Department. Bardia Sanjabi has joined the Lexington office. He will practice out of the Litigation Department and focus his practice on tort litigation.
Embry Merritt Shaffar Womack: Seth Bryan Pinson has joined the firm as an associate attorney. He will focus his practice in criminal and family law.
Organizations
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Historic Preservation Committee: David Cohen, counsel with the Lexington law firm of Miller Wells has been elected chairman of the commission, which has worked to facilitate preservation of historic structures, districts and resources in Fayette County since 2011.
National Association for Conflict Resolution: Amy Thieme, associate professor of communication studies at Eastern Kentucky University, has been elected to a two-year term as co-chair of the NACR research division. A certified mediator since 1991, Thieme has been researching, teaching, and practicing mediation for more than 20 years.
AARP Foundation: Tim Kelly, former president and publisher of the Lexington Herald-Leader has been named to the all-volunteer board of directors.
Other
Lexington Legends Professional Baseball: Jesse Scaglion has been named director of corporate sales. Jillian Waitkus has been named executive assistant to the president/CEO.
Associations International: Two employees have been hired to serve AI’s client associations: Kellianne Layton has been named events and communications specialist for the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Layton will take the lead on AVCA’s College Prep Combines and Phenom College Prep Program; Adam Meredith has joined the International Coach Federation as a content coordinator.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
