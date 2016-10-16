Tarrant receives Oberwarth Gold Medal

▪ The Kentucky Society of The American Institute of Architects (AIA Kentucky) has presented Special Awards of Recognition to the following local companies/people for outstanding service to AIA Kentucky and the profession of architecture in Kentucky.
The recipients and their awards are:
Martha A. Tarrant, who served as president of RossTarrant Architects for 18 years, received the Oberwarth Gold Medal.
Harold T. Snider, Office of Inspector General/Cabinet for Health Services, Lexington, received the Distinguished Service Award.
Nathanial E. Hocker, Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, Lexington, received the Emerging Professional Award.
Scot Walters, retired, Kentucky Heritage Council, Frankfort, received the Allied Professional Award.
▪ Denham-Blythe Co. has received the Award of Excellence from Associated Builders and Contractors for its Lexmark Executive Business Center project. This project received an Award of Excellence because Denham-Blythe delivered the project on time and kept customers and staff safe since the facility remained operational during the renovation.
▪ Creative Lodging Solutions, a Lexington-based corporate travel management company, has received the Employer of the Year Gold Winner in the hospitality industry at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Vice President of Human Resources, Jackie Ellis, has also been named the Human Resources Executive of the Year Silver Winner.
The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals who help to create and drive great places to work. Nominations from organizations around the world were submitted for consideration for this year’s awards.
Creative Lodging Solutions provides customized lodging programs for the business travel community. CLS was recently names to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh year.
▪ The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation has been announced as the recipient of two grants that will allow the foundation to purchase a wheelchair-accessible golf cart. The funding was provided by the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and the WHAS Crusade for Children, and will allow the KHPF to ensure that all visitors, regardless of physical ability, have the opportunity to experience every aspect of the Kentucky Horse Park.
For more information on the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation or the KHP Field Trip Fund, contact the KHP Foundation at 859-255-5727 or go to Khpfoundation.org.
▪ Kentucky Bank has been designated a Small Business Association Preferred Lender. The Preferred Lenders Program is part of SBA’s effort to streamline the procedures necessary to provide financial assistance to the small business community.
The SBA awards Preferred Lender status to lenders who have demonstrated a commitment to small business and have the ability to effectively serve this market.
▪ The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has received the 2016 Corporate Champion of Diversity Award from the Urban League of Lexington. This award recognizes a business or organization that supports diversity in its activities, community relations, workplace representation and in the vendors it utilizes. KCTCS was selected because of initiatives and policies that have been implemented over the last several years.
▪ Gray Construction, an engineering, architecture and construction firm, has had an upswing in the company’s market-specific rankings featured in the Engineering News-Record 2016 Top Contractors Sourcebook. Gray demonstrated positive momentum across sectors, earning the following rankings:
No. 3 - Top Contractor in Automotive Plant Construction
No. 3 - Top Contractor in Food and Beverage Plant Construction
No. 5 - Top Contractor in Manufacturing Plant Construction
No. 7 - Top Contractor in Distribution Center Construction
No. 17 - Top Contractor in Retail
No. 21 - Top Contractor in Industrial Process
ENR also ranked company No. 31 in the Top 100 Design-Build Firms and No. 66 in the Top 400 Contractors lists, which were released earlier this year. A complete list of rankings can be found on Gray’s website.
▪ The following area project has been recognized for Excellence in Architectural Design by the Kentucky Society of Architects (AIA Kentucky), a chapter of The American Institute of Architects:
Honor Award – Small Project Award, less than $1 million: Calospa, Lexington. Architect: NOMI Architecture. Design. Fabrication. Lexington. Owner: Calobrace & Mizuguchi Plastic Surgery Center.
▪ The Urban League presented the following awards to recognize local diversity and community service achievements:
Roger Cleveland, associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at EKU, received the 2016 Individual Champion of Diversity award.
The Mitchell Family Foundation, founded by University of Kentucky Women’s Basketball Coach Matthew Mitchell and his wife, Jenna, received the 2016 Community Service award.
