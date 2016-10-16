Kentucky Datebook: Business classes, meetings and seminars for the week of Oct. 17

Meetings
The Bluegrass BA Chapter will meet 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sullivan University, 2355 Harrodsburg Road. Topic: IIBA’s New Approach to Certification. Register at Bluegrassiiba.com. Cost if preregistered: Free for members, $5 students, $10 non-members.
Lexington ARMA Chapter will meet 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Joseph Beth Bookseller’s Bronte Bistro located in Lexington Green. Lunch is $17 for members and $20 for non-members. Topic: The Creation and Use of Law Firm Project Data, presented by Lynn Fogle, the Manager of Records, Library, Docketing and Risk Management for Bingham Greenebaum Doll. For more info, contact Nancy DeMarcus at 859-257-5257.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Oct. 25 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Uncover Your Career/Life Sweet Spot. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Workshops and classes
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshops:
▪ Leveraging Social Media For Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Commerce Lexington, 330 East Main Street, $25. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ Let’s Talk Small Biz-Payroll and Benefits, 9-10:15 a.m. Oct. 28, at Rumi’s Cafe, 125 Codell Drive, Suite 128, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Oct. 20 and 27.
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Oct. 20.
▪ Database, 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
▪ Digital Black & White Photography, plus An Introduction to Digital Infrared Photography, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26, $30.
▪ Unix / Linux, 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
