Updated Kroger to open; first 500 customers get free ham

The Kroger on Leestown Road, which has been undergoing a major renovation, will celebrate its grand reopening 8 a.m. Oct. 27, with free ham for the first 500 customers after Mayor Jim Gray cuts the ribbon.
Specifically, a Fischer’s Sliced Quik Cut Boneless Half Ham, according to Kroger.
The revamped 80,000-square-foot store will have expanded produce, meat, seafood and deli sections. Specialty departments including fresh sushi, cheese shop, Starbucks, Boar’s Head Meats and made-to-order meal stations including bowls and burritos, chicken, smoked barbecue and salad.
The store also will have a Little Clinic as well as a drive-through pharmacy. Also new: a full-service wine and spirits shop with a selection of craft beers on tap for refillable growlers.
And, beginning Nov. 3, the Leestown store also will offer ClickList on-line ordering grocery pick-up.
The store will be open 24 hours, seven days a week; pharmacy hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments