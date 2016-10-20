Windshield crack: Austrian flight makes unscheduled landing

Austrian Airlines says that a crack in a cockpit windshield forced one of its flights from Cyprus to Vienna to make an unscheduled landing in Belgrade, leaving passengers to spend the night in the Serbian capital.
Airlines spokeswoman Sandra Bijelic said Thursday the crack posed no danger and the decision to cut Wednesday's flight short between the Austrian capital and Larnaca was purely a precautionary measure.
She says the crew and 190 passengers on Flight OS 832 on the Airbus A321 spent the night in hotels and were scheduled to fly to Vienna on Thursday.
