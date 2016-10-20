Main Street Starbucks re-opens following renovation

The Main Street Starbucks at Triangle Center has re-opened with a new design and lots of electrical outlets for customers to re-charge their mobile devices.
The coffee house at 325 West Main, which counts among its customers Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, closed in November, 2015. A temporary location later opened while the main Starbucks was being renovated.
Farra Alford of First Lexington Co. said that the new store is updated to Starbucks’ latest design standards and includes numerous charging stations “for people to come in and plug in whatever electronic device they’re using that day.”
Starbucks, founded in Seattle in 1971, has 23,768 locations in 70 countries.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
