American Girl shop will open in Lexington Toys “R” Us store

American Girl stores will officially open at Toys “R” Us stores, including the one in Lexington, on Oct. 29.
The company had previously announced that American Girl would sell its “Truly Me” dolls at 97 “shop-in-shops” inside Toys “R” Us stores. The doll sells for $115 on the American Girl website and includes a variety of hair colors and textures and skin shades.
The shops will feature an exclusive selection of American Girl’s Truly Me 18-inch dolls, outfits and accessories, plus the brand’s newest doll and content line, WellieWishers, designed for girls aged 5 to 7 years, according to a news release.
The shop-in-shops makes Toys “R” Us the only U.S.-based retailer to feature American Girl shops in select stores.
The line’s “BeForever” dolls, whose historical characters can be purchased with a variety of costumes, accessories and books, will not be sold at Toys “R” Us.
American Girl’s less expensive “WellieWishers” doll line is already available at Toys “R” Us stores nationwide. Those dolls sell for $60 without accessories.
Toys “R” Us’ Lexington store is at 3220 Nicholasville Road in South Park shopping center.
The “BeForever” dolls, which launched the prestigious American Girl line, will be available only online or at one of the 20 American Girl retail stores, in cities including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago and Indianapolis.
The American Girl website says that more than 29 million American Girl dolls have been sold since 1986, along with more than 153 million American Girl books.
