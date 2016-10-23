Business Awards: Martin inducted into Broadcasters Hall of Fame

▪ Lynn Martin, president and CEO of LM Communications Broadcast Media Group, has been inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Martin was presented the Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame Award. LM Communications is Lexington’s only locally owned broadcast radio group and has been in business for more than 30 years.
Forty-three years ago, Martin set a goal of buying his own radio station before he turned 30. That goal was achieved and now he owns six radio stations in Lexington, five in Charleston, W. Va., two in Charleston, S.C., and WBKI-TV in Louisville.
▪ Christopher Ogders with Weichert Realtors-Towne & Country has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council of the National Board of Realtors.
▪ Downtown Lexington Corp. has announced the winners of the 2016 DLC Awards of Excellence. These awards will be presented from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Grand Kentucky Ballroom at the Hilton Lexington/Downtown. Tickets to the event are $40 for members and $45 for non members. Contact Rob Bright at robert@downtownlex.com or 859-335-8640.
The categories and winners are as follows:
Urban Innovation Award: The Living Arts and Science Center for its innovative and transformational expansion that has created new opportunities in education and art for the community.
Leadership Achievement Award: 21c Museum Hotel Lexington for its vision to transform a historic building into a downtown luxury hotel and tourist attraction.
Perfect Partner Award: The Lexington Police Department for its ongoing efforts to make downtown safe and inviting; specifically with the formation of the Downtown Entertainment District Unit.
Outstanding Individual Award: Renee Shepard for her leadership over the last 10 years during which DLC has grown, prospered and made a positive impact on downtown Lexington.
Landscape and Streetscape Award: City of Lexington and LexArts for "Origins" Art Installation on Oliver Lewis Way Bridge for bringing light and life back into a key gateway to the city through public art.
Smiley Pete Award: Lexington Downtown Development Authority, Lexington Division of Parks & Recreation, and Blue Grass Community Foundation for efforts in SplashJAM for revitalizing Northeastern Park by providing a free, clean and safe place to play in water in Lexington's East End.
▪ The Cleveland Fed is seeking recommendations for members of its boards of directors and business advisory councils. As part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to broaden its outreach, they have made it easier for the public to recommend individuals for its nine business advisory councils and three boards of directors, through the use of an online form.
The Cleveland Fed seeks input from qualified individuals who hail from a wide spectrum of industries, organizations and geographic regions within its district and who are diverse in backgrounds and perspectives.
Comments