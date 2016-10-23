Kentucky Datebook: Business classes, meetings and seminars for the week of Oct. 24

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Oct. 25 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Uncover Your Career/Life Sweet Spot. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Workshops and classes
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshop:
▪ Let’s Talk Small Biz-Payroll and Benefits, 9-10:15 a.m. Oct. 28, at Rumi’s Cafe, 125 Codell Drive, Suite 128, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Database, 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
▪ Digital Black & White Photography, plus An Introduction to Digital Infrared Photography, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26, $30.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.
▪ Unix / Linux, 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
▪ Tech Chat & Problem Solving, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
▪ Dr Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
