October 23, 2016 4:24 PM

Personnel File: Promotions and new hires in Central Kentucky for the week of Oct. 24

By Dorothea Wingo

Finance

Community Trust and Investment Co: Erin Fulkerson Hall has joined CTIC’s Wealth and Trust Management team as vice president, relationship officer for Private Wealth Services.

Law

Stites & Harbison: Robin E. McGuffin has joined the Torts and Insurance Practice Service Group in the firm’s Lexington office.

Thompson Miller & Simpson: Whitney Graham has joined the firm as an associate and will practice in the fields of appellate law, commercial and healthcare litigation.

Organizations

Commerce Lexington: Robert Ryan, a partner at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, has been elected to Commerce Lexington’s board of directors.

Kentucky League of Cities: The following have been elected officers and board members: Mayor Claude Christensen, Sadieville, president; Mayor Jim Barnes, Richmond, first vice president; Mayor Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell, Mayfield, second vice president; Mayor Roddy Harrison, Williamsburg, immediate past president; Jonathan Steiner, KLC executive director/CEO; Mayor Steve Austin, Henderson; Mayor Daniel Bell, Taylor Mill; Mayor Chuck Charles, Ashland; William Crabtree, Franklin; Mayor Bill Dieruf, Jeffersontown; Marty Fulkerson, Elizabethtown; Mayor Edward Girdler, Somerset; Mayor David Jackson, Madisonville; Mayor Bill Kelley, Middlesboro; Mayor Troy Rudder, London; Pamela Smith-Wright, Owensboro; Mayor Brian Traugott, Versailles; Tim Williams, Crestview Hills.

