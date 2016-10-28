Lexmark announces earnings: Revenue down, profit margin up

Lexmark announced quarterly earnings on Friday for what may be the last time before the company’s sale to a group of Chinese companies closes.
The Lexington-based company’s third quarter revenue was down when compared with the comparable quarter of 2015: $844 million versus $851 million, or 1 percent. Gross profit margin was up slightly, 39 percent for the third quarter of 2016 versus 37.6 percent for the third quarter of 2015.
The company is being purchased by a group of Chinese companies, led by Apex Technology and PAG Asia Capital, and thereafter will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The transaction is valued at $3.6 billion and is still awaiting Chinese regulatory approval, which is apparently expected within the next two months.
Lexmark had been expected to release its earnings on Wednesday. The company did not do its traditional stock analyst conference call in conjunction with the earnings release.
Lexmark stock was steady at $39.65 and above in morning trading. Lexmark stock has been on a surge since a month ago, when the sale to the Chinese consortium cleared its United States government hurdle. The company had hit a low stock price of $24.45 on Feb. 12.
