Big Fish flounders: Churchill CEO blames Pokémon Go, Olympics, election

Blame the Rio Olympics, the election, Pokémon Go ... Big Fish Games casino, the social gaming app that has come to be a key revenue generator for Churchill Downs Inc., did not have that great a summer.
While the Louisville-based casino and racetrack company reported record net revenues on Thursday for the third quarter, Churchill also reported that adjusted EBITDA fell 7 percent compared to the previous year.
The reason, CEO Bill Carstanjen said in a conference call Friday morning with analysts, was primarily due to lackluster bookings on from Big Fish’s free-to-play social casino apps.
Churchill’s brick-and-mortar casinos, TwinSpires advance deposit wagering platform and racing segments “are firing on all cylinders,” he said.
However, Big Fish floundered.
Although net revenue from the division was up $18.7 million, or 3 percent, it was coming primarily from casual free-to-play games while social casino “bookings” or in-game purchases fell by $3.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2015. The company also spent more on attracting new players, platform fees and developer fees, leading to a combined adjusted EBITDA decrease from the division of $9.8 million, he said.
“This is not the result we wanted to see,” Carstanjen said.
He said customers’ attention seemed to be on other things, such as the summer Olympics, the presidential election and newer games like the hugely popular launch of Pokémon Go. For whatever reason, they just weren’t playing the slots-like game as much.
While Big Fish Games reported $118.5 million in bookings, up 4 percent from the third quarter of last year, the rate of growth has been slowing and the company has generally been seeing a lower rate of return in user acquisition investment, he said.
Part of that is because growth of the social casino genre as a whole has slowed, he said, but Big Fish has recently launched two new social casino apps, Jackpot City Slots and Vegas Party Slots, that are showing signs of successfully drawing in customers.
“I’m not discouraged by any of this,” Carstanjen said. “Big Fish Casino remains a very stable and profitable business … well-positioned for long-term profitable growth.”
The company, he said, is learning how better to maximize the margins seen in social casino games compared to non-casino games like Gummy Drop or Dungeon Boss.
“The casino genre is one we really really like because those customers are long-term once we’ve acquired them,” Carstanjen said.
“We were a little bit dazzled by casual mid-core free-to-play segments because we do see rapid growth in bookings. But casino is a very good product. We’re good at that product, but we have to get better. We have to introduce more products and more features,” he said. “We’re not shifting away from free-to-play mobile casual, but we need to be smarter on investment in early returns on games.”
Still, he said, those games “over time don’t match the consistent long-term gains we see in casino.”
Overall, Churchill Downs Inc. on Thursday reported record net revenue of $303.4 million for the third quarter, boosting earnings 116 percent.
For the quarter, Churchill reported earnings of $8.7 million, up 107 percent from the same quarter of last year, or 52 cents per diluted share, up 116 percent.
Year-to-date, Churchill reported earnings of $81.3 million, up 40.9 percent from the same period last year, or $4.79 per diluted share, up 46.9 percent.
