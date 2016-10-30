Champaign plans Election Day homage to Susan B. Anthony

Advocates will pay homage to Susan B. Anthony at a downtown Champaign fountain on Election Day — a possibly historic day for women.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports organizers were inspired by well-wishers in Rochester, New York, where for years women have placed "I Voted" stickers on the 19th century activist's grave.
Chris D'Arpa and Lucy Moynihan are urging women to meet on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the fountain where a plaque honoring Anthony hangs. Anthony was a leader for women's suffrage but died more than a decade before women got the right to vote.
This election — with Hillary Clinton the Democratic nominee — could see the first woman elected U.S. president.
D'Arpa says it will be a "decidedly and deliberately nonpartisan gathering."
