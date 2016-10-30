Legends’ Shea wins American Diabetes Association ‘Kiss a Pig’ campaign

▪ Lexington Legends’ President and CEO Andy Shea kissed a pig Saturday night. Shea was the winner of the American Diabetes Association “Kiss a Pig” fundraising campaign, raising more than $45,000 in donations.
“My Aunt Debbie was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was in eighth grade,” Shea recalled. “She passed away shortly after my 16th birthday, and I still think about her and love her every day. It was a true honor to be a part of such a great event, raise funds for research, and bring awareness to this awful disease. It was even more special being able to share the night with my mom and friends. And we're all very excited about the addition of Pig L to our family and the ballpark.”
Pig L, named in reference to Legends mascot, Big L, will be a part of the Shea household, and is expected to occasionally visit Whitaker Bank Ballpark for some Legends’ games next season.
▪ Blue Grass Airport Executive Director Eric Frankl has been named Kentucky Commercial Service Airport Manager of the Year by the Kentucky Aviation Association. Frankl joined Blue Grass Airport as executive director in 2009.
This recognition is given to an airport manager who is knowledgeable in all aspects of aviation, has a proven record of overseeing airport facilities and improvement projects, and is involved in the local, state and federal aviation community.
▪ The American Diabetes Association Bluegrass has announced its 2016 Bluegrass volunteer award winners: Brooke Hudspeth, Kroger Pharmacy, Volunteer of the Year; The Hieronymus family (G.D., Laura, Kelly and Lindsay), Family of the Year; R.J. Corman, Corporate Partner of the Year; Jim DeMasters of Novo Nordisk, R. Stewart Perry Cure Care Commitment Award.
▪ Local electrical service company, Mr. Electric of Central Kentucky, has received a Service from the Heart Award and Top Gun recognition from the Mr. Electric corporate office.
Dana Philpot was the recipient of the Service from the Heart award while the local Mr. Electric office took home Top Gun honors.
The Service from the Heart award is given to a franchisee for their efforts in community outreach and giving back to others. The Top Gun award goes to franchise owners who achieve sales and reach operation benchmarks.
Established in 1994, Mr. Electric is a global franchise organization providing electrical installation and repair services. For more information or to find a location, go to MrElectric.com.
▪ The William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust has awarded $100,000 to the Lexington Public Library Foundation to help advance lifelong learning. The donation will help increase the library’s capacity to serve all people who live or work in Fayette County.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
