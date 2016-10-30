Business

October 30, 2016 10:45 AM

Kentucky Datebook: Business classes, meetings and seminars for the week of Oct. 31

By Dorothea Wingo

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Nov. 22 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Using Job Trends to Pave the Way to Employment. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.

The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.

▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Nov. 3 and 10.

▪ Tech Chat & Problem Solving, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

▪ Dr. Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Nov. 5.

▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Nov. 10.

▪ Tech Night (Introduction to Facebook), 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

▪ Android System & Devices, 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Nov. 17.

