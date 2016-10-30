Kentucky Datebook: Business classes, meetings and seminars for the week of Oct. 31

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Nov. 22 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Using Job Trends to Pave the Way to Employment. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Workshops and classes
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Nov. 3 and 10.
▪ Tech Chat & Problem Solving, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
▪ Dr. Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
▪ Tech Night (Introduction to Facebook), 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
▪ Android System & Devices, 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Nov. 17.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
