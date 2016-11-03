North Carolina’s World Equestrian Games may doom Kentucky’s 2022 bid

The Fédération Equestre Internationale on Thursday awarded its 2018 World Equestrian Games to Tryon, N.C., which may make it unlikely that the Kentucky Horse Park’s bid for the 2022 championships has much of a shot.
In July, Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration decided not to attempt to win the 2018 games once plans to hold them in Canada fell through, saying that a bid would “put the Commonwealth and the taxpayers at enormous financial risk.”
Instead, the park submitted a bid for the 2022 games. The FEI will announce in December what venues are on the short list for those games.
“We congratulate North Carolina on becoming the second state in the U.S. to host the World Equestrian Games,” said Laura Brooks, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “The Kentucky Horse Park is focusing on bidding for the 2022 games. We hope we can bring people back to enjoy the wonders of Kentucky and we look forward to putting together a strong proposal for 2022.”
Brooks said she could not comment on what the North Carolina announcement means for Kentucky.
But former Kentucky Horse Park Commission chairwoman Alston Kerr said Thursday that she thinks it is unlikely that the FEI, which is the international governing body for horse sports, would name two North American sites back-to-back for the prestigious championships.
“Tryon means that the Kentucky Horse Park won’t get it in 2022,” Kerr said. “It’s just a shame.”
The 2018 games had been previously awarded to Bromont, Canada, but financial issues led to the FEI and Canada, by mutual agreement, ending those plans. In 2014, Kentucky, under Gov. Steve Beshear, had bid to host the 2018 games when the FEI reopened competition when Canada ran into financial difficulties. Kentucky and Beshear hosted the 2010 games but a subsequent long-term sponsorship deal between the FEI and watchmaker Longines apparently conflicted with the Kentucky Horse Park’s contract for stadium naming rights with rival watchmaker Rolex.
Instead, now the games will be at the relatively new Tryon International Equestrian Center, created by Mark Bellissimo in Mill Spring, N.C. The 1,600-acre site is at the foothills of the Blue Mountains, about halfway between Asheville, N.C., and Spartanburg, S.C.
“We are thrilled with this news and thank the FEI Bureau for having faith in us and entrusting us with the honor of hosting this prestigious event,” Bellissimo said in a news release. “It’s a really great fit for North Carolina’s equestrian heritage and we look forward to working closely with the FEI and with the USEF to produce a fabulous FEI World Equestrian Games in 2018.”
