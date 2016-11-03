Tempur Sealy’s Cocoon lands cushy spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things

Oprah Winfrey, the queen of market influencers, has named Tempur Sealy’s Cocoon as one of her 2016 Favorite Things, a big honor for the Lexington-based company.
“If there is anything better than a good night’s sleep, let me know, because I haven’t found it,” Winfrey said of the selection. “What I have found is a memory-foam mattress that ships in a remarkably hassle-free box that will actually fit through your door. Open it up and hit the hay.”
The Cocoon line, which is Sealy’s entrant into the ultra competitive bed-in-a-box market, debuted in March. Earlier this year, CEO Scott Thompson said the the line isn’t expected to have a huge impact on Tempur Sealy’s bottom line, which is focused on the higher-end with Tempur’s new Breeze line and Stearns and Foster’s new line, both of which can cost thousands.
By comparison, Cocoon is priced under $1,000; a queen size sells for $699, including delivery.
“Cocoon is just one of our successful brands; it just happens to be the newest. Tempur, Stearns & Foster and Sealy all have their place in full line of quality products. The common thread is quality and customer focus,” Thompson said.
But with the spotlight that comes from being singled out in the December issue of Oprah’s “O” magazine, along with 100 other items, Cocoon sales could pick up considerably. The company did not release details on how well the line has been selling in its most recent earnings report.
To celebrate, the company announced on Thursday that Cocoon will offer $100 off any mattress ordered through Dec. 31, including the new version offering “Chill” cooling technology.
“It truly is an honor for a new brand like Cocoon by Sealy to be named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2016,” Thompson said in a statement. “We are very proud that Oprah’s experience with our product was also so positive.”
In 2012, Tempur’s Cloud Supreme memory foam mattress was named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, too.
