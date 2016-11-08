Campari sales rise on 6.6 percent Wild Turkey gains

Gruppo Campari, the Italian parent of Wild Turkey bourbon, reported “solid organic performance” in sales through the third quarter. Sales topped $1.3 billion for the first nine months of 2016, up 3.1 percent over the same period in 2015, with organic growth of 5.4 percent, the company reported.
But pre-tax profits for the first nine months fell 26.3 percent to $145 million, driven entirely by transaction costs related to the $755 million purchase of Grand Marnier.
Net sales for the quarter, from July 1 to Sept. 30, topped $482 million, up 12.8 percent from the same period of 2015. For the quarter, pre-tax profits were down 55.6 percent to $32 million.
The outlook for Campari remains unchanged despite volatility in emerging markets, said CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz. “We remain confident to deliver a positive and profitable performance, driven by the high-margin global priorities, particularly the aperitifs, American whiskies and Jamaican rums,” he said.
The U.S. is now Campari’s largest market, accounting for more than a quarter of total sales, the company said. Key drivers in the region included “the positive performance of Wild Turkey,” up 7.3 percent in sales, driven mainly by the core bourbon, Campari said. American Honey also continued to perform well, the company said.
Globally, the company said Wild Turkey organic sales increased 6.6 percent year-to-date, with “very satisfactory results” in the U.S. and in Japan and the United Kingdom. And Australia saw Wild Turkey ready-to-drink products gain market share.
For the quarter, sales of the Wild Turkey portfolio, which includes American Honey, were up 13.8 percent. Growth was mainly due to Wild Turkey, Campari said, but American Honey also recovered from previous declines reported in the U.S.
This year, Wild Turkey launched a redesign of Wild Turkey packaging in all markets and in June launched in Australia and Japan Wild Turkey Decades, a new limited edition of rare Wild Turkey bourbons aged 10-20 years. Decades is expected to launch in the U.S. in 2017.
The company also debuted in September the first commercial directed by and featuring new spokesman Matthew McConaughey.
