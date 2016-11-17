Churchill Downs building $37 million expansion with 36 luxury suites

Churchill Downs in Louisville on Thursday announced a $37 million expansion that will add 36 new luxury suites, event space and a total of 1,800 new seats beside the existing Jockey Club Suites.
The seven-story Starting Gate Suites will be at the top of the homestretch and are expected to be completed for the 2018 Kentucky Derby, according to a press release. Work will begin in January, halt for the 2017 spring meet that begins April 29, and resume afterward.
The new space will add interior dining areas and 110 third-floor grandstand seats as well as three floors of individual suites, dining and event space. The new suites, which can accommodate up to 1,140, each will have indoor lounge seating with a bar and private tiered balcony that overlooks the start of the Kentucky Derby.
“The Starting Gate Suites project is our next step in the company’s ongoing efforts to improve and enhance the facilities and the customer experience at Churchill Downs,” said Kevin Flanery, Churchill Downs racetrack president. “The demand for Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks tickets remains extraordinary with the number of reserved seating requests vastly exceeding our available inventory on an annual basis. This sweeping new addition will be a terrific benefit to our facility on many levels.”
Tickets to the 2017 Kentucky Derby went on sale at noon Thursday; Starting Gate Suites are already available for purchase for 2018. No prices were released.
