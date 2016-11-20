Business Awards: Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation honors physicians and volunteers

▪ The 28th annual Evening with the STARS Gala raised more than $50,000 for the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, part of KentuckyOne Health. A record crowd of 500 people attended the event. Proceeds will be used to further the success of health care initiatives at Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Jessamine, all part of KentuckyOne Health.
Three awards were given at the gala, held Oct. 29 at the Lexington Convention Center. This year’s award recipients included: Dr. Yasser Zohary, The President’s Award for Physician of the Year at Saint Joseph East; Dr. Samer Kseibi, The President’s Award for Physician of the Year at Saint Joseph Hospital; The late Dr. Edward Todd, Community Volunteer of the Year.
▪ The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, part of KentuckyOne Health, honored Stephen Hillenmeyer at this year’s National Philanthropy Day luncheon on Nov. 1. Hillenmeyer is the current board chair of the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation. Hillenmeyer and his family have been long-time supporters of Saint Joseph Hospital.
Hillenmeyer’s contributions and leadership to the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation are far-reaching. Saint Joseph Hospital just celebrated the opening of a beautiful new Giving Garden that Hillenmeyer helped make possible. Hillenmeyer’s sons, Chase and Seth Hillenmeyer, were on hand to celebrate the award with Foundation leaders.
▪ Wilderness Trail Distillery and Ferm Solutions have received the Manufacturer of the Year Award in the small business category from the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers.
“It is a major milestone for our small family-owned company and we believe it demonstrates the pride and abilities within our team and support from our community,” says Shane Baker, who is co-owner of both companies with Pat Heist.
Ferm Solutions is a Danville-based research, product development, engineering and technical service provider to the ethanol and distilled spirits industries; and Wilderness Trail Distillery is a premium craft distillery that produces bourbon, rye whiskey, vodka and a rum from Kentucky sorghum molasses. Both are located in Danville.
▪ VisitLEX has earned several awards at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s fall conference, which was held November 1-3 in Lexington. The KTIA Traverse Awards honor the talent, creativity and effectiveness of its members’ marketing and public relations efforts.
VisitLEX was awarded the following:
• Gold: 2016 Beyond Grits Guide, Facebook Staycation campaign, Brand Pillar Destination Videos
• Silver: Instagram, Facebook, video & overall social strategy
• Bronze: Stop-Motion Holiday Card, Gold Frame Airport Instillation, Gold Frame Print Concept, 2016 Visitors Guide and Garden Architecture Tour Brochure
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments