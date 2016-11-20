Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, seminars and events in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Nov. 22 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Using job trends to pave the way to employment. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Workshops and classes
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshops. For more info or to register, go to Ksbdc.org.
▪ 2016 Lexington Global Entrepreneurship Week (Nov. 14-20) offers the following free events. Register at Gewlex.eventbrite.com. Real Artists Ship; A New Roadmap: UK IP, Technology Commercialization and Entrepreneurship; Funding Your High-Tech Startup; Understanding Your Business Opportunity; Beer & BMC; Mobile App Marketing and Monetization; Stand Up for Your Start Up.
▪ How to Maximize TSMSDC MBE Certification to Grow Your Business, 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12, at FCPS Warehouse, 1126 Russell Cave Road, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ GEW-Let’s Talk Small Biz-Human Resources, 9 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 16 at Rumi’s Café. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Nov. 22.
▪ Database, 7 p.m. Nov. 28.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Dec. 1.
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
▪ Dr. Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Dec. 3.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
