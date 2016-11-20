Personnel File: Promotions and new hires in Central Kentucky for the week of Nov. 21

Architecture
Mason & Hanger: Erin Taylor has joined the Lexington-based architectural-engineering firm as an interior designer.
Finance
Central Bank: Joan Patterson has joined the bank as cash management officer.
Law
Dinsmore & Shohl: Anna Claire Skinner has joined the firm’s Lexington office. Skinner will practice out of the Litigation Department and will focus on environmental law.
Organizations
American Association of State Compensation Insurance Funds: Seven employees from Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance have been selected to fill committee positions for the AASCIF, an association of workers’ compensation insurance funds from 26 states and eight Canadian workers’ compensation boards. The AASCIF committee assignments for KEMI employees are as follows: Tim Feld, law committee member; Michelle Landers, national issues committee member; Elizabeth Paul, policyholder services committee member; Ryan Pinkston, enterprise risk management and underwriting committee member; Rebecca Prater, human resources committee member; and Patrick Simpson, audit and statistics committee member.
Other
SIS: Brian Blankenship has been named an enterprise security architect for the Lexington-based technology solutions provider. Barbara Simms has been named iSeries team lead. Josh Dunn has been named services delivery engineer, storage.
Associations International: The following have been hired to serve AI’s client associations: Kelly Heitz has joined the International Spa Association as an editor for “Pulse” magazine; April Summerford has joined the International Coach Federation as a regional development advocate; Kim Woolum has joined Quest International Users Group as an account executive.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
