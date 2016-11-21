Keeneland/Red Mile ask for new electronic horse racing games

Keeneland and the Red Mile have asked for approval to offer electronic horse racing games from PariMax. PariMax is owned by The Stronach Group, which bought out Instant Racing parent RaceTech in July. AmTote International, which is also owned by the Stronach Group, provides tech services for Instant Racing games.
Vince Gabbert, Keeneland vice president and chief operating officer, said Monday the tracks, which jointly operate the gambling parlor at the Red Mile harness track, wants to sub out some game themes on the RaceTech machines installed last year.
“The graphics will be a little bit better. There’s nothing else to it,” he said. “Since the new commission, this will be the first game theme change we’ve had. It will still run through AmTote, with the same game system.”
PariMax is suing Exacta Systems, formerly known as Encore Gaming, in Wyoming federal court, alleging that the Exacta games are not pari-mutuel and use random elements to determine the outcome of wagers. The Exacta games are used at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.
The legality of both systems has been challenged in Kentucky by The Family Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. The case is in Franklin Circuit Court.
