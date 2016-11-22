‘Witches Wheel,’ ‘Sevens and Roses’ games approved for Keeneland/Red Mile

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission unanimously approved two new games Tuesday from PariMax for the Keeneland/Red Mile electronic gambling parlor.
PariMax, owned by the Stronach Group, bought out RaceTech, the provider of the current games, this summer.
With little discussion, the commission approved “Witches Wheel” and “Sevens and Roses” for 180 of the 902 historical horse racing terminals now in use.
According to Steve May, the racing commission’s director of parimutuel wagering and compliance, the games will operate with separate exotic wagering pools for each denomination.
May’s recommendation to the commission said that PariMax currently offers similar wagering pools in Oregon and Wyoming and that the games were tested by Gaming Laboratories International, which affirmed that the system meets applicable Kentucky statutes and regulations.
“GLI also determined that the results of historical Thoroughbred races compared against a player’s selections are the only determining factor in the outcome of a player’s wager,” according to the report. “The outcome of the game is entirely determined by the player’s picks evaluated against the results of the historical race.”
The games were approved for 40-cent, $1 and $2 denominations.
Historical horse racing involves players betting on previously run horse races based on minimal information. The legality of the games has been challenged by the Family Foundation, a conservative advocacy group that contends that the games aren’t truly parimutuel and are thus illegal. The case is pending in Franklin Circuit Court.
Janet Patton
