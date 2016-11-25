Habitat for Humanity homes in five Kentucky cities may use solar panels

Solar Kentucky has an ambitious plan: to put solar panels on Habitat for Humanity houses across Kentucky.
The project is the brainchild of David Butler, the former owner of The Wrocklage, who now works at Alltech and in his spare time is spearheading efforts to raise money to get panels on houses in five cities: Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green, Berea and Elizabethtown.
“It is a very big goal,” Butler admitted. “The nice thing about it is if we fall short of our goal to raise enough money for the solar panels, we’ll still be able to put all the money into energy efficiency for Habitat homes.”
He began raising money this fall with concerts and events in Lexington and Louisville highlighting solar energy, and plans to do benefit concerts in the other cities next spring. He hopes they will be become annual events that keep the effort growing. “I don’t look at this as a one-time thing,” he said.
His longterm goal is to give the Habitat homeowners another way to bring down the day-to-day costs of home ownership.
Solar isn’t always an easy sell in Kentucky, he said, because electricity rates are so cheap. But as rates continue to go up and the cost of solar panels comes down, the prospect begins to look more attractive.
He estimated that the panels would cost about $12,000 per house and save the homeowner about $360 a year at current electric rates, which are rising.
“We hope to be able to raise even more money in future years and put some of that into upgrades such as new roofs, and expand to more people,” Butler said.
Energy efficiency upgrades — things like adding insulation, sealing windows, replacing outdated furnaces and water heaters will go hand-in-hand with the solar effort “because they can make an even bigger difference than solar panels.”
Butler is partnering with the Kentucky Housing Corporation as well as Habitat for Humanity, both organizations interested in ways to help low-income homeowners close the utility gap.
Deanna McCord, training initiatives coordinator for Kentucky House Corp.’s residential energy efficiency division, said that lower-income homeowners typically pay 15 to 18 percent of their annual income toward energy expenses, up to four times the percentage that middle- to upper-income families typically pay.
“If you’re living below poverty level, 15 percent of your income is huge,” she said. “And they don’t have the expendable income to improve the efficiency or do the necessary maintenance over the life of the home.”
Making the home more energy efficient, she said, can cut those costs by an average of more than 20 percent.
“That puts more money in their pocket that can use to feed families or buy medications,” McCord said. “We see folks who have to make that decision: do I keep my child warm or feed my child?”
Rachel Childress, CEO of Lexington Habitat for Humanity, said that the non-profit is always looking for ways to keep homes sustainably affordable for the families that buy them.
“This project has the potential to do that,” Childress said. “We’re exploring it. There are increased up-front costs but we’re looking forward to seeing what can come it. ... Stewardship of the earth and conserving energy are also part of having a decent place to live.”
