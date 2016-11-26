Trump Tower becomes 'Dump Tower' on Google Maps

5:04 Mark Stoops proud of victory over Louisville Pause

4:46 Kentucky's players celebrate the win over Louisville

4:18 Petrino: I certainly feel like we found a way to lose

1:09 Stephen Johnson: We wanted to show what we could do

3:22 Lamar Jackson: This loss is going to be hard

1:30 Darin Hinshaw: Stephen Johnson had his best game

5:09 John Calipari: They got our best today

0:39 Petrino cuts press conference short after loss to Kentucky