Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, seminars and events in Central Kentucky

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 13 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Wellness in your job search and when to seek help. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
A Job Fair hosted by The Woodford County Chamber of Commerce in coordination with KCTCS will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at KCTCS. More than 900 jobs will become available in Woodford County within the next few months and 14 employers are participating: Kroger, Nesco Resources, Midway University, Agility Gymnastics, Citizens Commerce Bank, Hamilton-Ryker, Quad Graphics, State Farm Insurance, More Than A Bakery, The Home Place at Midway, Bluegrass Community Hospital, Daisy Hill Senior living, and Little Caesars. Bring resumes and dress for success. For more info, contact Don Vizi, executive director, Woodford County Chamber of Commerce at 859-873-5122 or at woodforddirector@gmail.com.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshops. For more info or to register, go to Ksbdc.org.
▪ How to Maximize TSMSDC MBE Certification to Grow Your Business, 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12, at FCPS Warehouse, 1126 Russell Cave Road, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ GEW-Let’s Talk Small Biz-Human Resources, 9 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 16 at Rumi’s Café. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Database, 7 p.m. Nov. 28.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Dec. 1 and 8.
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
▪ Dr. Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Dec. 3.
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Dec. 8.
