Personnel File: Promotions and new hires in Central Kentucky for the week of Nov. 28

Health care
Lexington Clinic: Dr. Andrew R. Usery, internal medicine/pediatrics physician, has joined the clinic.
Law
Johnson Bearse: W. Eric Branco has joined the Frankfort law firm as an associate attorney in the general practice of law.
Organizations
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky: Four individuals have joined the foundation’s 31-member Community Advisory Committee: Dr. Angela Carman, Madison County; Judge Roger Crittenden (retired), Franklin County; Dr. Keith Knapp, Oldham County; and Charity Fuson, Laurel County. Officers of the CAC for the coming year include, Robert Slaton, Scott County, chair; LeChrista Finn, Fayette County, vice chair; and Tim Marcum, Jefferson County, secretary.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass: Ann Evans has been named executive director. She most recently served as the executive director of the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion.
The Alzheimer's Association: Paul Hornback, Hodgenville, has been elected to a two-year stint on the organization’s national board of directors. Hornback has been a U.S. Marine pilot, government engineer, operations research analyst and church leader, who was diagnoses with Younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 55.
Blanton Collier Sportsmanship Group: The following have been named to the board of the organization that works for ethics, education and excellence in athletics: Ron Butler, president; Scott Crook, vice president and president elect; Fred Orthmeyer, secretary; Frank Minnifield, treasurer; Rev. Laurie Brock, Susan Ware and Shawn Woolum.
The Local Initiatives Support Corp.: Jerry Rickett, president and CEO of Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp., has joined LISC’s 25-member board of foundation presidents, senior corporate executives and community development officials who oversee the national nonprofit’s $1 billion in annual investments to revitalize low-income communities.
Other
Denham-Blythe Co.: Mike Cox has been named chief executive officer with the Lexington-based construction and design company.
Lexington Legends: Sarah Bosso has been named vice president of business development. Leslie Taylor has been named accounting and business operations manager. Greg Liebbe has been named senior corporate sales executive.
TrinSoft: Daylynn Allison, a Microsoft Dynamics Developer has joined its Microsoft Dynamics team.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
