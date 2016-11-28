World students face off in robot games in India

2:09 Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game Pause

2:05 Cal says Briscoe, Willis should play Monday

5:09 John Calipari: They got our best today

4:18 Petrino: I certainly feel like we found a way to lose

1:30 Darin Hinshaw: Stephen Johnson had his best game

2:30 The most famous Kentuckian you’ve never heard of…

2:33 Cal says Cats need to experience close games

2:19 Cal has fans join in Cats' team photo in Bahamas

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK