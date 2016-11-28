The Casual Pint coming to former Town Branch Market spot on Main

The Casual Pint, a Tennessee-based concept that specializes in selling craft beer, is opening its first Kentucky franchise in Lexington.
Franchisee Jason Elsea of Nicholasville said that he hopes to be open by late January or early February at the corner of Main Street and Esplanade, where the Town Branch Market was.
The Casual Pint isn’t a bar or a restaurant, although it will have 65 seats, he said. “We define ourselves as craft-beer marketplace.”
They will sell beer and hard cider by the six-pack and as singles, and customers will be able to fill growlers and “crowlers” — a 32-ounce can filled with craft beer — that can be filled from a wall of 35 taps.
“We like to pride ourselves on supporting local businesses, so we will have a lot of local beers on tap,” Elsea said. “But we also will have other crafts you wouldn’t find on tap elsewhere in Lexington, depending on what’s available at the time.
The Casual Pint also has a family-friendly atmosphere, with craft sodas as well as nibbles such as pretzels and beer cheese.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
