Efforts to save the Cheat River chart clearer course forward

As West Virginia pushes toward an uncertain economic future, a river that once flowed bright orange charts a course out of mining's toxic legacies.
The state recently joined conservationists to protect the Cheat River's eight-mile whitewater canyon, collectively buying 3,800 acres from timber investors for $7 million.
The two-decade effort to reclaim the Cheat and tributaries fits into a broader push to grow tourism in West Virginia, where visitors already spend about $4.5 billion annually.
Like many waterways in coal-producing states, it remains threatened by mine drainage.
A new $8 million water treatment plant is expected to help alleviate ongoing acid drainage from an abandoned underground mine that blew out in 1994, spewing acid and metals and turning the waterway orange.
Now it flows pale green, slate gray and white.
Comments