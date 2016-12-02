Prosecutors want 4 years for train dispatcher in fatal crash

Prosecutors are seeking a four-year jail sentence for a train dispatcher accused of negligence that led to one of the worst train crashes in German history this year.
Twelve people died and 89 were injured when two commuter trains collided on a single track on Feb. 9 near the Bavarian town of Bad Aibling, which is 60 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Munich.
The German news agency dpa reported Friday that chief prosecutor Juergen Branz told the court the defendant had made a series of errors, including playing a game on his cellphone shortly before the crash.
The 40-year-old defendant, identified only as Michael P. in line with German privacy rules, admitted during the trial's opening to hitting the wrong signal buttons .
A verdict in the trial is expected Monday.
