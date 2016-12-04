Personnel file for the week of Dec. 5

Finance
Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co.: Laura Martin, East High Street financial center manager, has been promoted to assistant vice president. Paula Scott, wealth management operations manager, has been promoted to vice president.
Hilliard Lyons: Jack Cunningham has been named senior vice president and business development officer and will launch the local office of Hilliard Lyons Trust Co. Jenny Foley has been named vice president and wealth planner.
Education
Centre College: Brian G. Hutzley has been named vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Hutzley served most recently as vice president for finance and administration at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y. He brings a 30-year record of service in both the private and not-for-profit sectors, including leadership roles at public and private universities.
Midway University: Linda Medley has been named vice president of advancement. Most recently she was vice president of development at St. Catharine College. Ben Shaffar has been named athletic development officer.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments