Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, seminars and events in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The Inventors Council will hold an open meeting Dec. 6 at the Eastside Library, 3000 Blake James Drive. Speaker: YouTube sensation Jason Wunderlich, who has more than 85,000 subscribers. For more info, go to Conta.cc/2gzpQYu.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 13 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Wellness in your job search and when to seek help. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Workshops and classes
The Inventors Council will hold a workshop for inventors and entrepreneurs at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Eastside Library Branch, 3000 Blake James Drive. Hosted by Don West and Raj Shah. Membership: $50. Info: www.kyinventors.org or 859-201-1311.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshops. For more info or to register, go to Ksbdc.org.
▪ How to Maximize TSMSDC MBE Certification to Grow Your Business, 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12, at FCPS Warehouse, 1126 Russell Cave Road, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ GEW-Let’s Talk Small Biz-Human Resources, 9 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 16 at Rumi’s Café. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Database, 7 p.m. Nov. 28.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Dec. 1 and 8.
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
▪ Dr. Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Dec. 3.
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Dec. 8.
▪ Tech Night (presented by Lexington Public Library), 7 p.m. Dec. 12.
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Dec. 15.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments