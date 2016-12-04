Business Awards: Legends honored for women in leadership

▪ For a second consecutive year, the South Atlantic League presented its Female Executive of the Year Award to a member of the Lexington Legends’ front office team. Anne Mapson, special projects manager, won the award for the 2016 season. Shannon Kidd, director of stadium operations and human resources manager, was the winner in 2015.
The honors reflect a focus on opportunities for talented women in leadership roles.
At the top of the organizational chart is Susan Martinelli Shea, secretary and principal of Stands, the company that owns the Legends.
“Our Legends staff is filled with strong women,” Shea said. “Shannon and Anne have taken the Legends organization and made it greater. I am so proud of these women, and I am sure that the Legends will have more great female executives to come.”
In all, nine of the 25 full-time positions with the Legends are held by women.
▪ The Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels has awarded $10,300 to the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, part of KentuckyOne Health, to support the installation of its Continuous Ambient Relaxation Environment Channel.
To help improve patient outcomes, the hospital’s C.A.R.E. Channel will provide patients with 24-hour relaxation TV programming, including nature imagery and soothing music. For more information about the C.A.R.E. Channel, visit Healinghealth.com/care-channel-relaxation-programming.
▪ Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky has selected Saint Joseph Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement and Spine Surgery, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities shown to deliver improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies with input from the medical community.
Hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions.
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, go to Bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
