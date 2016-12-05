The Summit announces three more tenants, including World of Beer

The Summit announced three new tenants Monday: World of Beer, Babalu Tapas & Tacos, and Grimaldi’s coal-fired brick oven pizza.
World of Beer says it has 50 craft beers on tap and 500 in the cooler. The concept began in Tampa in 2007.
World of Beer also features “craft spirits” cocktails and what it calls “beerunch,” a brunch served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that features a “beermosa,” a cocktail of White Wheat beer with fresh orange juice.
World of Beer, which also offers a “tavern fare” food menu, has more than 70 locations.
Babalu’s upscale, Latin-inspired cuisine is the work of Bill Latham and Al Roberts of Mississippi, restaurant partners for more than 30 years. It is named for the signature song of the television character Ricky Ricardo, played by Desi Arnaz in the series “I Love Lucy.”
The first Babalu opened in Jackson, Miss., in 2010. The chain now has restaurants in Memphis and Knoxville; Birmingham, Ala.; and Charlotte, N.C. In addition to Lexington, Babalu plans to add restaurants in East Memphis, Tenn.; Chapel Hill, N.C.; and Atlanta.
Tapas menu items include “fierce shrimp,” “Mississippi Delta tamales” and Creole shrimp and grits.
Grimaldi’s has 50 pizzerias across eight states nationwide. Its menu includes wine and beer, desserts including house-made cheesecake, and seasonal features such as Buffalo chicken pizza with Frank’s RedHot sauce.
The Summit is expected to open in April. It is expected to announce additional new tenants in early 2017 as part of its grand opening campaign.
