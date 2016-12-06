Apple pays $450,000 for alleged hazardous waste violations

Apple is paying $450,000 to settle allegations that the iPhone maker operated and closed two hazardous-waste processing plants without submitting the proper paperwork to California environmental regulators.
The agreement announced Tuesday involves a now-closed plant near Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters and another one in nearby Sunnyvale.
California's Department of Toxic Substances Control alleged Apple opened, ran and then closed the Cupertino plant without regulators' knowledge. The plant processed about 1.1 million pounds of waste created by Apple's devices during a two-year period before closing in 2013 and moving the operations to Sunnyvale.
Regulators say Apple processed about 803,000 pounds of electronic waste in Sunnyvale before notifying the state about its activities there.
Apple described its conduct as "an oversight in paperwork" that didn't affect its health and safety standards.
