Lawmakers OK higher speed limits, money for innocent inmates

1:20 John Calipari says Alec Peters is the real deal Pause

3:16 Christmas according to kids by Southland Christian Church

2:18 Trump's White House

1:03 Matthew Mitchell's dance at Madness 2016

2:04 John Calipari hates to lose (for 24 hours)

1:54 Franklin County girls rout Lafayette

0:29 Candlelight vigil for Nova Gallman

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence

0:48 Truck strikes Lexington bar