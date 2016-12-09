Texas IT company building global headquarters in S. Carolina

A Texas-based information technology company is building a new global headquarters in Lancaster County, a move that's expected to bring 1,500 new jobs and a $41 million investment.
Media outlets report CompuCom Systems, Inc. made the announcement Thursday. CompuCom says the 150,000-square-foot facility in Indian Land will have corporate offices and a global contact center.
The company says it plans to hire the workers over the next five to seven years and will start immediately.
About 100 employees are also being relocated from an office in Charlotte next year.
Currently headquartered in Plano, Texas, CompuCom provides IT infrastructure services to other companies. The company has 11,500 employees worldwide.
Comments