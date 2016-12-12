Personnel File: Business promotions and new hires in Central Kentucky

Organizations
Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship: Ian Ralby, an expert in maritime security, private security, international law and transnational crime and a great, great, great, great, great grandson of Henry Clay, has joined the HCCS Board of Directors.
National Thoroughbred Racing Association: Holly Short has been named digital marketing manager. The Kentucky native previously served as director of operations for Lexington-based tech marketing firm Blue Million, which designed and built the latest version of NTRA.com in 2015.
The Independent Insurance Agents of Kentucky: Michael G. Johnson has been named chair elect of the state’s leading insurance agents trade association. Johnson is a producer at Al Torstrick Insurance Agency in Lexington. He earned his Certified Insurance Counselor designation in 2008 and is working toward his Certified Risk Manager designation.
Other
Denham-Blythe Co.: James Davis has been named president of the Lexington-based construction and design company.
VisitLEX: Meghan E. Roberts has been hired as a sales and service assistant. Nora Brunner has been named a marketing assistant. Roberts formerly was member/sponsor/event services director for the Kentucky Association for Economic Development. Prior to that, she served as international sales director for the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism. Brunner previously served as a management trainee at Enterprise Holdings in Nashville.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
