Mathis honored by Hospice; Commerce Lexington recognizes Greathouse

▪ Sandy Mathis, a Hospice of the Bluegrass nurse for the past 23 years, has been chosen as the 2016 MediStar Nurse of the Year. This award is presented to a nurse who has gone above and beyond their normal responsibilities to improve best practices and contribute to patient education.
Mathis served as a candy striper in the 1950s and has been actively employed as a registered nurse for 54 years. She has cared for seriously ill patients and their families since 1963.
▪ Gina Greathouse, Commerce Lexington’s executive vice president of economic development, has been awarded the Kentucky Association for Economic Development’s James J. Coleman Community Professional of the Year Award. The award recognizes practitioners who have made significant and/or innovative contributions to the field and their service area during the past year. Greathouse is a 21-year veteran of Commerce Lexington and long-time economic development professional
▪ Downtown Lexington Corp. will hold its annual meeting and present its awards of excellence from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Grand Kentucky Ballroom at the Hilton Lexington/Downtown. Tickets event are $40 for members and $45 for non members.
The Awards of Excellence recognize six businesses and/or individuals that have made a lasting and positive impact on downtown.
The categories and winners of the awards are as follows:
Urban Innovation Award: The Living Arts and Science Center for its innovative and transformational expansion that has created new opportunities in education and art for the community.
Leadership Achievement Award: 21c Museum Hotel Lexington for the transformation of a historic building into a downtown luxury hotel and tourist attraction, filled with captivating artwork.
Perfect Partner Award: The Lexington Police Department for its ongoing efforts to make downtown safe and inviting; specifically with the formation of the Downtown Entertainment District Unit.
Outstanding Individual Award: Renee Shepard for her leadership of DLC over the past 10 years.
Landscape and Streetscape Award: City of Lexington and LexArts for “Origins” Art Installation on Oliver Lewis Way Bridge for bringing light and life back into a key gateway to our city through public art.
Smiley Pete Award: Lexington Downtown Development Authority, City of Lexington Division of Parks & Recreation, and Blue Grass Community Foundation for creating SplashJAM in Northeastern Park to provide a free, clean and safe place to play in water in Lexington’s East End.
▪ The Kentucky Society of CPAs presented U.S. Rep. Andy Barr with its CPA Champion Award for his efforts to support the CPA profession on Capitol Hill. KyCPA presented the award to Barr at its Professional Issues Update in Lexington on Nov. 22.
In recent months, Barr has championed mobile workforce legislation (H.R. 2315), which was passed by the House of Representatives on Sept. 22. He also supported the profession’s ongoing effort to preserve the use of cash accounting for tax purposes, and co-sponsored the Protecting Workplace Advancement and Opportunity Act (H.R. 4773), which would ease the impact of the Department of Labor’s new overtime rule.
▪ Baptist Health Lexington has earned Advanced Palliative Care certification from The Joint Commission. This certification is the second for Baptist Health Lexington, which was the first hospital in Kentucky to achieve Advanced Palliative Care certification from The Joint Commission in 2014. Palliative care is for patients with life-limiting illnesses whose symptoms are controllable.
