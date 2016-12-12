Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, seminars and events in Central Kentucky

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 13 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Wellness in your job search and when to seek help. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Workshops and classes
The Inventors Council will hold a workshop for inventors and entrepreneurs at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Eastside Library Branch, 3000 Blake James Drive. Hosted by Don West and Raj Shah. Membership: $50. Info: www.kyinventors.org or 859-201-1311.
A sign-up extension for the Lexington Minority and Women Contractor Training Program, a training program to help minorities and women effectively compete in the construction industry, has been extended to Dec. 16.
The 10-week training will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 10 and will cover business planning, contract law, insurance and performance bonds, estimating and bidding, cost management and more.
To qualify for the program, applicants must be a minority or woman-owned business with a 51 percent ownership in the construction or construction-related industry.
The cost is $100 for companies accepted into the program and a boxed dinner will be provided each night.
To apply, go to Ksbdc.org/lexington-minority-and-women-contract. With questions, call Sherita Miller, Minority Business Enterprise Liaison, smiller@lexingtonky.gov or at 859-258-3323 or Shirie Hawkins, director, KSBDC, shirie.hawkins@uky.edu or at 859-257-7666.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshops. For more info or to register, go to Ksbdc.org.
▪ How to Maximize TSMSDC MBE Certification to Grow Your Business, 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12, at FCPS Warehouse, 1126 Russell Cave Road, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ GEW-Let’s Talk Small Biz-Human Resources, 9 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 16 at Rumi’s Café. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Tech Night (presented by Lexington Public Library), 7 p.m. Dec. 12.
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Dec. 15.
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Jan 3.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Jan. 5.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
