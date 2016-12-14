Blue Grass Airport getting a bourbon store in spring, 2017

Blue Grass Airport and Cork & Barrel Wine & Bourbon Bar have announced plans to open a retail bourbon store in the airport terminal.
The store will open in spring, 2017 and be located beyond the security checkpoint.
The store will be the second retail location for Cork & Barrel, which also has a store on Nicholasville Road, and primarily carry bourbon and bourbon-related products. Jim and Bev Taylor are the owners.
The airport location will include wine and craft beer products, but will emphasize Kentucky bourbons, barrel heads, bourbon-themed jewelry and apparel and bourbon-based culinary products, according to a news release.
The store will resemble a Kentucky barrel house with an exterior that will include more than a dozen full-size bourbon barrels from various Kentucky distilleries.
