Supercharge your home office with these get-it-done gadgets

As more people are transitioning to work from home, the equipment in your home office needs to get the job done with a minimum of hassle.
Of course, your kids also need a place to do their homework or at least print out those book reports.
Here are a few things to help you be productive at home or on the road.
Acer Chromebook R11
What is it: A Chromebook is a laptop that uses Google’s Chrome operating system and that works mostly from the cloud, so you really have to be on WiFi when you’re using it. The R11 is an 11-inch touchscreen laptop that’s capable of running Android apps.
Who is it for: This would be a perfect computer for your kids, who really only use it at home. Also good for anyone who doesn’t do much more than surf the internet, email and maybe some light office work.
What does it cost: $329 for 4GB RAM and 16GB storage. Prices will vary with configuration.
Apple Macbook Pro with Touch Bar
What is it: Apple’s newest (and most expensive) laptop that now integrates a small touchscreen in place of the top row of keys on the keyboard. Also, the legacy ports have all been replaced by USB-C ports, including the power supply. No more Magsafe. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch models with the largest touchpad Apple’s produced on a laptop.
Who is it for: Apple users who need a powerful laptop.
What does it cost: starting at $1,699 for 13-inch; $2,249 for 15-inch
Epson XP-640 printer
What is it: An all-in-one inkjet printer that can print via USB or wirelessly. Print straight from your phone or tablet. Great quality 4-by-6 photos print in just 20 seconds. Also a great scanner and copier. Also prints borderless 8-by-10 photos and even prints on DVDs.
Who is it for: Perfect for the home office.
What does it cost: $90
Varidesk ProPlus 36
What is it: This is a standing desk that sits on top of your regular work surface. It has a multi-level surface for a monitor and keyboard. When you want to stand, simply squeeze two handles and the entire Varidesk raises up. It’s adjustable for your height.
The raise/lower mechanism is very smooth and easy for anyone to use. The Varidesk comes ready to use — no assembly required.
Who is it for: Anyone who works at a desk all day.
What does it cost: $395
Fujitsu ScanSnap ix500
What is it: A wireless document scanner, designed to quickly scan almost any size paper (up to 8.5” wide) so you can digitize your files or just go paperless. It scans both sides of the document at once.
The ScanSnap app will help you organize and store your scans locally or in the cloud (or both). You can even scan photos very quickly.
Who is it for: Anyone who wants to go paperless at home or needs to scan lots of documents or photos.
What does it cost: $495 (or less … shop around)
