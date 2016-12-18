Silver Lining Mediation opens in Georgetown, Sherlock’s Puzzling Place new to Lexington

▪ Tonya R. Branham has opened Silver Lining Mediation, a new alternative dispute resolution firm for those seeking a less expensive and more private legal alternative to litigation. She specializes in family issues such as divorce, custody and elder care, and also provides dispute resolution services as an ombudsman, mediator, parenting coordinator, conflict coach and alternative dispute resolution system designer.
Branham, a court-approved general civil and family mediator, is a member of the Association for Conflict Resolution and the American Bar Association Dispute Resolution Section. She has completed extensive training in mediation and holds a Master’s degree in Negotiation and Dispute Resolution. She is also a divorce education facilitator for the Families in Transition program.
Silver Lining Mediation is located at 110 East Main Street in Georgetown and serves all of Kentucky and southern Ohio. For more information, go to SilverLiningMediationLLC.com or call 859-533-6366.
▪ Sherlock’s Puzzling Place, Lexington’s newest escape room, has opened at at 570 Delzan Place, Suite 31, in Lexington, off Clays Mill Road, between Man o’ War and Reynolds Road.
Sherlock’s Puzzling Place offers two rooms, with plans for two more coming soon. In “The Nightmare,” you are trapped in a tool shed and have 60 minutes to find clues from a previous victim so you don’t become the next victim. In “The Templar Treasure,” you must find clues and decipher riddles to find an ancient lost treasure before your rivals do.
Sherlock’s owner, John Frank, spent his career in television and film, for which he has won numerous awards, including an Emmy Award. Games are $25 per person. Groups or businesses may book private rooms for team building events.
▪ Denny’s, located at 1949 Nicholasville Road, has undergone a top-to-bottom interior renovation, complete with a hint of Lexington flavor. The recently-reopened diner features a mural depicting Lexington, in addition to updated booths, chairs and tables. Denny’s is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
