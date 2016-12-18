Kentucky Datebook: Business meetings, seminars and events in Central Kentucky

Workshops and classes
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following workshops. For more info or to register, go to Ksbdc.org.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following workshops at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. Jan 3.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Jan. 5.
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
▪ Dr. Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. Jan. 7.
Bluegrass Community & Technical College’s Workforce Solutions office will offer the following online professional development courses beginning Jan. 18. Go to Ed2go.com/bluegrass for course descriptions or call 859-246-6666 for more information.
▪ Basic CompTIA A+ Certification Prep, $110
▪ Intermediate CompTIA A+ Certification Prep, $110
▪ CompTIA Network+ Certification Prep, $110
▪ LPI Linux Essentials Exam Prep, $95
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, a nine-week course, provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success. Lessons include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. FPU will be held in Lexington at:
▪ Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 2351 Alumni Drive. Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Register: 859-269-4687.
▪ Pax Christi Catholic Church, 4001 Victoria Way. Classes begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 15. Register: 859-273-9999.
▪ Lexington Baptist Temple, 1100 Armstrong Mill Road. Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Register: 859-273-4635.
▪ Immanuel Baptist Church, 3100 Tates Creek Road. Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Register: 859-266-3174.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
