Gardner, former PSC chairman, joins Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney

Education
Kentucky Community and Technical College System: Seán Fay has been named the new system director of operations and emergency services for KCTCS. He comes to KCTCS from the University of Miami, where he served as emergency management coordinator for training and exercises. He retired as a Medical Service Corps officer after a 23-year career in the U.S. Army.
Finance
First Southern National Bank: Tyler Cain has been promoted to community president in Richmond. Cain has served the bank in a loan and business development role since January 2012.
Law
Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney: James W. Gardner, former Kentucky Public Service Commission chairman, has joined the firm’s Utility & Energy Law Practice Group. Gardner served eight years on the PSC, in the roles of vice chairman (2008-2015) and chairman (2015-2016). Prior to his term on the PSC, he was a partner in a Lexington law firm with an emphasis in bankruptcy work. Gardner’s practice at Sturgill Turner will focus on utilities, clean energy, and bankruptcy law.
Other
Associations International: Tamar Sanders has joined the American Volleyball Association as a sales coordinator at the Lexington-based firm. Stephanie Norris has joined the International Coach Federation as a regional development advocate. She will contribute to the creation and implementation of strategy to diversify and strengthen ICF’s presence in North America.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments